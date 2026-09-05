The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Why healthcare services struggle to count the cost and success of AI

Traditional financial metrics cannot fully capture complexity of systems and operations in the sector

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    • Revalidating the goals and impact of AI is the operational drag and friction for healthcare providers worldwide.
    • Revalidating the goals and impact of AI is the operational drag and friction for healthcare providers worldwide. IMAGE: PIXABAY

    Bryan Chow

    Published Sat, Sep 5, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ARTIFICIAL intelligence-deployment within the healthcare industry is now at a faster 2.2 times rate compared with the broader economy in the US, said venture capital firm Menlo Ventures. Health systems are leading the adoption.

    Despite having a slower start compared with other sectors, healthcare and biotech companies are beginning to embrace AI, with software such as OpenEvidence for evidence-based medicine, Abridge for ambient clinical documentation and Tempus AI that offers precision medicine solutions.

    Hospital chief financial officers (CFOs) are being confronted, however, with the broader question beyond massive capital expenditure figures.

    Health and WellnessArtificial IntelligenceWealth & Investing

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