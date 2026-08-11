The Business Times
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Why India’s fiscal health matters for Asean businesses

New Delhi needs to beef up its fiscal architecture to woo foreign investments and sustain investor confidence

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    • For investors, market size alone is no longer enough. Investment decisions depend as much on policy predictability, infrastructure quality, innovation ecosystems and institutional credibility.
    • For investors, market size alone is no longer enough. Investment decisions depend as much on policy predictability, infrastructure quality, innovation ecosystems and institutional credibility. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Anoop Singh

    Published Tue, Aug 11, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    AS INDIA prepares to host this year’s Brics summit – themed around the ideas of resilience and cooperation – the country finds itself at the centre of an increasingly fragmented global economy.

    Companies are restructuring supply chains, governments are reassessing strategic partnerships, and investors are searching for resilient growth markets.

    For businesses in Asean, these developments present significant opportunities. India offers one of the world’s largest consumer markets and has become an important destination for trade and investment.

    Indiafiscal policyeconomyForeign investment

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