Why India’s fiscal health matters for Asean businesses

THE BOTTOM LINE

New Delhi needs to beef up its fiscal architecture to woo foreign investments and sustain investor confidence

For investors, market size alone is no longer enough. Investment decisions depend as much on policy predictability, infrastructure quality, innovation ecosystems and institutional credibility. PHOTO: REUTERS

AS INDIA prepares to host this year’s Brics summit – themed around the ideas of resilience and cooperation – the country finds itself at the centre of an increasingly fragmented global economy.

Companies are restructuring supply chains, governments are reassessing strategic partnerships, and investors are searching for resilient growth markets.

For businesses in Asean, these developments present significant opportunities. India offers one of the world’s largest consumer markets and has become an important destination for trade and investment.