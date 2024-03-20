Why Japan’s economy remains a warning to others

Japanese stocks have been booming — the Nikkei 225 recently passed its December 1989 record — and investors are optimistic about the economy.

FOR most of this century, it has looked as if the world’s economy was turning Japanese, with low growth, below-target inflation and rock-bottom interest rates. Today, the question is how much Japan will come to look like the rest of the world.

On Tuesday (Mar 19), the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised interest rates for the first time since 2007, after inflation seemed at last to have become entrenched. Interest on balances held at the bank, previously set at minus 0.1 per cent, will now be 0.1 per cent....