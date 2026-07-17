The Business Times
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Why national security – not market forces – will define the US-China AI race

Artificial intelligence sits at the intersection of economic productivity and military capability

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    • In the Middle East, the US used AI to screen data so that military leaders can make decisions faster than the conventional command chains.
    • In the Middle East, the US used AI to screen data so that military leaders can make decisions faster than the conventional command chains. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Marcus Loh

    Published Fri, Jul 17, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    IN A recent commentary carried in The Business Times, “When the disruptor gets disrupted: How Chinese open-source AI is eating its own industry”, veteran economic affairs columnist Vikram Khanna astutely shows how Harvard professor Clayton Christensen’s theory of “disruptive innovation” is visibly under way.

    In short, Khanna said that the US artificial intelligence labs are being overtaken by the Chinese ones, because models from China are cheaper to use and perform almost as well as their Western competition.

    Yet disruption theory on its own cannot account for Beijing’s decision to block Meta’s US$2 billion acquisition of Manus AI in April 2026.

    Information technologyArtificial IntelligenceNational securityChinaUS-China relationsDefence

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