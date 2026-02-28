New security layers are essential when a single data breach can trigger a cascading impact across banks and providers of critical services

With digital scams on a steep rise, organisations must enhance identity verification methods while ensuring privacy protection. IMAGE: PIXABAY

AS SCAMMERS become more brash, it is no exaggeration to say that Singapore’s digital economy faces a threat to its continuity and resilience.

Although losses from scams decreased 24.8 per cent in 2025 compared with 2024, the Singapore Police Force revealed on Wednesday (Feb 25) that the figure still stood at an eye-watering S$913.1 million.

Unsurprisingly, this has spurred action, with the Personal Data Protection Commission recently announcing the discontinuation of National Registration Identity Card (NRIC)-based authentication by end-2026.