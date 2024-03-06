Subscribers

Why Russia still can’t defeat Ukraine

Isolated superpower will remain a headache for political and business leaders

Christopher Smart

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 9:39 am
President Vladimir Putin’s hopes to restore Russia’s brotherly ties to Ukraine have evaporated, the writer argues.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Russia-Ukraine War

UKRAINE’S essential problem is that Russia will always be there. Russia’s essential problem is that Ukraine is already gone.

Even if Kyiv cannot fully recover all its lost territories, Ukrainians are well on their way to joining the rest of Europe economically and politically.

For all Moscow’s recent battlefield success and glee over dwindling US support, President Vladimir Putin’s hope to restore Russia’s brotherly ties to Ukraine has evaporated and his country looks headed for deepening isolation, impoverishment and irrelevance.

Mustering Western resources to bolster Ukraine’s resistance remains the immediate priority, but the far greater challenge will be to manage the unpredictable...

