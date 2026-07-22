Why the world trusts China more than America

THE BOTTOM LINE

The US has countries suspicious of it in every continent, not just in its own backyard

THE West’s political crisis can be shrunk to one word: mistrust. Voters feel cynicism, prejudice and anger about their systems. But each represents a downstream of the loss of trust.

Less urgency is felt about the rest of the world’s plummeting faith in America. That China is now trusted more than the US in a large majority of countries surveyed by the Pew Research Center should ring alarms. Yet, America still acts as if it is the most admired place on earth.

Not all of the decline is because of US President Donald Trump. It is not only the US that has been going down; China has also been going up.