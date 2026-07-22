Why the world trusts China more than America
The US has countries suspicious of it in every continent, not just in its own backyard
- US President Donald Trump’s on-again off-again Operation Epic Fury against Iran has alienated all of America’s friends and allies. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
THE West’s political crisis can be shrunk to one word: mistrust. Voters feel cynicism, prejudice and anger about their systems. But each represents a downstream of the loss of trust.
Less urgency is felt about the rest of the world’s plummeting faith in America. That China is now trusted more than the US in a large majority of countries surveyed by the Pew Research Center should ring alarms. Yet, America still acts as if it is the most admired place on earth.
Not all of the decline is because of US President Donald Trump. It is not only the US that has been going down; China has also been going up.
TRENDING NOW
How I knew I was ready to retire at 50
Coinbase to expand Singapore operations, grow headcount to 200 despite global restructuring
Early payout from Philippines’ Maharlika Investment Fund raises eyebrows over its true nature
Lermit Road bungalow owned by family of Dennis Lee’s son on the market at S$98.8 million