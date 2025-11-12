Why Zohran Mamdani won New York’s mayoral race: The revolt of the ‘struggling yuppies’
His triumph reflects a profound shift in New York City’s political economy
- The most unexpected driver of Mamdani’s landslide win came from a group often assumed to be stable, liberal and affluent: the credentialed professional class earning between US$80,000 and US$150,000 per year. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
ZOHRAN Mamdani’s stunning victory in the New York City mayoral race last week marked not merely a shift in political leadership, but the emergence of a new class coalition – one defined less by ideology and identity, than by a shared experience of economic squeeze.
The coalition that carried the 34-year-old political newcomer to power was multiracial, cross-class and geographically broad. But at its core was a group that political science has long struggled to categorise: the downwardly mobile professional class. Or, what some have dubbed as the “struggling yuppie” voters who propelled Mamdani, a self-described socialist, to power in the capital of capitalism.
Their rise to central political relevance in cities such as New York reveals deep structural transformations in advanced urban economies.
