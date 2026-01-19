Busy Singapore residents who value convenience will continue to support strong suburban malls here

Crossing the Causeway for shopping and leisure will get much easier when the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link becomes operational. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Many Singapore residents cross the Causeway to shop and dine in Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Despite the Malaysian ringgit strengthening against the Singapore dollar in recent months, many goods and services, such as meals, dental services, groceries and pharmaceutical products, are far cheaper there compared with the Republic.

Hence, Singapore residents who are concerned about affordability can stretch their dollar in Johor Bahru.