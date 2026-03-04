The Asian country’s domestic slowdown amid a volatile global outlook offers a strategic opening for Berlin to rebalance relations with Beijing

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is well aware of the dangers of a potential two-front trade war with both Beijing and the second Trump administration. PHOTO: EPA

GERMAN Chancellor Friedrich Merz entered office in 2025 with a blunt warning: bilateral ties with China are on an unsustainable path. His trip last week to Beijing and Hangzhou, China’s tech hub, sought a cautious correction.

While much attention focuses on US-China relations ahead of US President Donald Trump’s planned Beijing trip this April, Berlin-Beijing ties are systemically important, too. Germany reclaimed its status as China’s largest trading partner in 2025.

During the 2025 election campaign, Merz built a reputation as a China hawk. Before becoming chancellor, he cautioned German firms against making bigger investments in the world’s second-largest economy. He warned if they “endanger the entire company group”, they should expect no economic help from the state.