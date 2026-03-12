Will GIC and Temasek’s investments in blacklisted AI firm Anthropic backfire?
Not necessarily; corporate governance – not unconstrained profit – could be the new alpha generator
- Anthropic says it could lose “multiple billions of dollars” in revenue this year from its fallout with the US government. PHOTO: REUTERS
IT IS tempting for armchair critics to scoff at the latest artificial intelligence (AI) bets made by Singapore’s GIC and Temasek. But investors questioning if this move is a misstep are fundamentally misreading the room.
GIC and Temasek recently sank billions into a funding round that valued Anthropic at a staggering US$380 billion – just weeks before the US Pentagon slapped the AI darling with a “supply chain risk” label.
That designation is usually given to firms associated with foreign adversaries, and it impacts how Anthropic can do business with the US federal government.
