Will Lagarde exit the ECB early amid rate hikes and French elections?

Leadership change at the European Central Bank must be well-planned to minimise market risk

While Christine Lagarde insisted in July 2026 that people will not see “the back of (her) before 2027”, that wording does not preclude the possibility of an early departure. PHOTO: REUTERS

SPECULATION over European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde’s future is mounting just as a less benign economic landscape raises the premium on leadership stability.

Following June’s rate increase – the ECB’s first since 2023, driven by Middle East energy shocks – investors are now betting on two or three more rate hikes this year.

The ECB joins a growing number of central banks to tighten monetary policy in 2026.