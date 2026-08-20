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Will Lagarde exit the ECB early amid rate hikes and French elections?

Leadership change at the European Central Bank must be well-planned to minimise market risk

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    • While Christine Lagarde insisted in July 2026 that people will not see “the back of (her) before 2027”, that wording does not preclude the possibility of an early departure.
    • While Christine Lagarde insisted in July 2026 that people will not see “the back of (her) before 2027”, that wording does not preclude the possibility of an early departure. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Thu, Aug 20, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    SPECULATION over European Central Bank (ECB) president Christine Lagarde’s future is mounting just as a less benign economic landscape raises the premium on leadership stability.

    Following June’s rate increase – the ECB’s first since 2023, driven by Middle East energy shocks – investors are now betting on two or three more rate hikes this year.

    The ECB joins a growing number of central banks to tighten monetary policy in 2026.

    European Central BankChristine LagardeFranceCentral banksInterest rates

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