As the Winter Games unfold, business and geopolitical friction is distracting from the sporting action

The games have drawn fire for the presence of US Vice President JD Vance, who was booed at the opening ceremony. PHOTO: EPA-EFE

MANY countries still believe that hosting major sporting contests commands significant prestige. However, that assessment is being tested by the logistical and political turbulence surrounding the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, which opened last Friday, Feb 6, in Italy.

While the sporting side of the tournament has so far proceeded relatively smoothly – barring the eye-catching technical cheating allegations in ski jumping – the event has faced a catalogue of wider challenges.

These range from sponsorship controversies to alleged Russian cyberattacks. One guest of honour, US Vice President JD Vance, was booed at the opening ceremony amid the contentious presence of US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) agents in Italy.