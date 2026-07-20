The Business Times
business-time-50
THE BOTTOM LINE

At the World Cup final, Fifa looks more American than ever

The football association is squeezing more revenue from eyeballs

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Sunday’s final featured the tournament’s first Super Bowl-style half-time show with BTS (above), Madonna and Shakira among the headliners.
    • Sunday’s final featured the tournament’s first Super Bowl-style half-time show with BTS (above), Madonna and Shakira among the headliners. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Adam Minter

    Published Mon, Jul 20, 2026 · 06:47 PM

    THE World Cup was supposed to change the US. That was the common consensus for decades. Show Americans soccer at its highest level, the thinking went, and a nation devoted to its own football might finally embrace the world’s game.

    Instead, America changed the World Cup.

    Spain’s testy 1-0 win over Argentina on Sunday (Jul 19, early Monday morning, Singapore time) closed a tournament increasingly shaped by an American sports playbook – and that may be exactly what the competition needs to grow as a business.

    World CupSportsfifaThe Bottom Line

    TRENDING NOW

    Tan Boon Liat Building is an industrial warehouse and showroom landmark located at the crossroads of Outram Road and Zion Road.

    Tan Boon Liat Building sold en bloc to Kingsford Group at lower reserve price of S$950 million

    Employees may grumble about long hours, difficult clients or demanding deadlines, but often the biggest push factor is how they are treated.

    What makes a good job? Feeling that you matter

    Weak sales at the two department stores dragged down group revenue, said Metro.

    Metro to close department stores in Paragon, Causeway Point after leases expire

    Bank of China has established a new channel for overseas institutions to access China’s bond market. 

    Bank of China approved by MAS as a primary dealer

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More