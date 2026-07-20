At the World Cup final, Fifa looks more American than ever

THE BOTTOM LINE

The football association is squeezing more revenue from eyeballs

Sunday’s final featured the tournament’s first Super Bowl-style half-time show with BTS (above), Madonna and Shakira among the headliners. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE World Cup was supposed to change the US. That was the common consensus for decades. Show Americans soccer at its highest level, the thinking went, and a nation devoted to its own football might finally embrace the world’s game.

Instead, America changed the World Cup.

Spain’s testy 1-0 win over Argentina on Sunday (Jul 19, early Monday morning, Singapore time) closed a tournament increasingly shaped by an American sports playbook – and that may be exactly what the competition needs to grow as a business.