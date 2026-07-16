The Business Times
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THINKING ALOUD

World Cup’s ‘green flags’ and memes say much about today’s attention economy

The tournament’s corporate value is also realised in micro-moments eternalised on social media feeds

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Li Yuling

Li Yuling

Published Thu, Jul 16, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • After England's Jude Bellingham (right) scored the winning goal in the quarter-final against Norway, videos of fans singing Hey Jude trended on social media.
    • After England's Jude Bellingham (right) scored the winning goal in the quarter-final against Norway, videos of fans singing Hey Jude trended on social media. PHOTO: REUTERS

    [SINGAPORE] You may or may not have watched the stunning 2-1 quarter-final between England and Norway on Jul 12, but there’s a good chance that you would have seen a social media post or two about Norwegian striker Erling Haaland’s potent kicks, or triumphant English fans singing The Beatles’ Hey Jude for Jude Bellingham’s extra-time goal.

    As social media algorithms go, watch one World Cup reel and you’ll be shown dozens more.

    This year’s World Cup offers interesting insights into the modern attention economy. Fifa estimates that about six billion people – nearly three-quarters of the world’s population – will engage with the matches via television, streaming platforms or social media.

    Thinking AloudWorld CupSocial mediaFootballfifa

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