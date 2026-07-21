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World powers are courting Asean. Can the region capitalise on that?

Presenting a unified front would be key for the bloc at its foreign ministers’ meeting

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    • Workers preparing for the Asean Summit opening ceremony in May. Non-member dialogue partners at the events this week include the US, China, India and Russia.
    • Workers preparing for the Asean Summit opening ceremony in May. Non-member dialogue partners at the events this week include the US, China, India and Russia. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Tue, Jul 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    ASEAN rarely takes centre stage in global diplomacy.

    However, all eyes will be on the Philippines from Tuesday (Jul 21) to Friday, when it hosts the Asean Foreign Ministerial Meetings.

    Non-member dialogue partners include the US, China, India and Russia, highlighting the growing economic and political appeal of the South-east Asian bloc.  

    AseanGeopoliticsUS-Asia relationschina, diplomacy, russia, us, trump, putin, xi jinpingDiplomacy

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