A game changer for Indonesia's education sector

For this to happen, a new collaborative approach between the government and the private sector will need to be forged.
Tue, May 19, 2020 - 5:50 AM
Technology will play an increasingly important role in delivering higher-quality education in Indonesia. The Covid-19 pandemic has already pushed the acceleration of online learning as schools remain shuttered.
PHOTO: AFP

FOR the past decade or so, the foray of the digital economy has hogged headlines around the world. Consumers and investors alike have been bowled over by the likes of Uber, Airbnb, WeWork and, closer to home, companies such as Gojek and Grab. These companies have unleashed not just new business...

