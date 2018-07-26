You are here
AI for good - Growing role of corporates in the tech world
Companies such as Facebook, Microsoft and Tesla have increasingly emerged as an important voice in the debates on managing the challenges and technological developments of the digital age.
LAST week, more than 2,600 scientists and entrepreneurs, including Elon Musk of Tesla and Demis Hassabis of Google's DeepMind, issued a pledge promising not to join any effort that develops killer robots. Although the campaign against the so-called "lethal autonomous weapons", based on
