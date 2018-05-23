You are here
Airport infrastructure is the vital link in helping Asean nations fly high
Increased connectivity augurs well for the region, which can benefit from exponential growth through globalisation.
JOSEPH Stiglitz, Nobel Prize-winner in economics, has a theory that the drivers of economic growth in the 21st century will be the dual forces of digital technology and urbanisation. Today, I would like to discuss infrastructure development, and more
particularly, airport infrastructure
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg