Ant Group: The IPO that failed to launch

ADRAMATIC turn of events took place on Nov 3 that set the financial markets buzzing. Ant Group, imminently debuting as the world's biggest initial public offering (IPO) at US$37 billion, had the plug abruptly pulled on its listing by the Chinese regulatory authorities, citing "major issues"....
