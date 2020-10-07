Ant Group's IPO reveals how investors must pick sides

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHEN Ant Group finally goes public in Hong Kong and China in a listing that could be one of the world's largest equity offerings, many long-time investors will record substantial paper profits on their shares.
The financial technology group that spun out of Alibaba in 2011 is expected to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes