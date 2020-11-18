Asean travel bubble could spur growth, but governments must weigh risks

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership free trade deal grabbed most of the headlines at the recently concluded Asean Summit meetings in Hanoi, and understandably so. The 15 signatories of the world's largest trade pact, including Singapore, will undergo their respective...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes