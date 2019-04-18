You are here

Averting the retail apocalypse: A Singapore survival kit

E-commerce might be a boon for customers but it doesn't have to be a bane for physical retailers. Applying both formats judiciously is key.
QR code shopping at The Great Singapore Sale 2018. Shoppers today can get the best of e-commerce and brick-and- mortar retail by eliminating the pain points of having to queue at a physical store by simply downloading a QR code in their smartphones and paying for purchases with a digital wallet.
THE proliferation of e-commerce companies such as Qoo10, Lazada, Carousell and Redmart in Singapore has seen an emerging but alarming trend - the desertion of retail spaces. While Singapore is far from the retail apocalypse facing brick-and-mortar retailers such as Toys "R" Us in the United

