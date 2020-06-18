Behind the surge in stocks, markets will remain wild

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
FINANCIAL markets are unpredictable beasts. But even taking that into account, how can key markets, like the benchmark US S&P 500, be positive for the year?
When we consider what the year has seen so far - renewed US-China tensions, civil strife across the United Sates and, of course...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes