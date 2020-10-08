Big on experiential grooming

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
GET a haircut and buy a potted plant. Have your beard trimmed in the hallowed halls of an Ottoman Palace (with a bit of imagination). Or have a facial in a friend's cosy living room and linger for tea - except it's not your friend's home. In a retail and service landscape where the experience...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes