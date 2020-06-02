You are here

Home > Opinion

Covid-19: Do we want to do this again?

The bottom line to confronting an era of chronic emergencies sparked by global environmental damage: We must get it right this time.
Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200602_CESTAKE_4133060.jpg
The current suspension of environmental pollution appears to be an ecological reset for many urban regions. It is estimated that daily global emissions have dropped by as much as 17 per cent since the pandemic lockdowns.
PHOTO: AFP

AT THE start of the year, the relentless bushfires raging in Australia was viewed as an "apocalyptic" event that shocked the world. To many across the globe, the climate crisis Down Under was a warning of a looming disaster with wide-ranging effects that could disrupt and threaten their lives if...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 04:00 AM
Garage

Ex-regional Morgan Stanley Asia COO joins board of robo-adviser StashAway

FORMER regional chief operating officer (COO) of Morgan Stanley Asia Private Wealth Management (PWM), Sim Hwee Hoon...

Jun 2, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

WHO seeks good ties with US despite Trump's exit move

[GENEVA] World Health Organization (WHO) head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised on Monday the United States' "...

Jun 2, 2020 12:04 AM
Life & Culture

Music industry pledges anti-racist 'Black Out Tuesday'

[NEW YORK] Major music industry labels are pledging to halt business Tuesday, in solidarity with anti-racist...

Jun 1, 2020 11:49 PM
Government & Economy

US manufacturing stabilising at depressed level, ISM data show

[WASHINGTON] A closely watched measure of US manufacturing rose in May for the first time in four months, suggesting...

Jun 1, 2020 11:02 PM
Consumer

Gilead remdesivir results mixed in moderate Covid-19 patients

[CALIFORNIA] Gilead Sciences said on Monday its antiviral drug remdesivir had mixed results in a late stage study of...

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.