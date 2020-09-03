Covid fallout accelerating financial sector tech race

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE Covid-19 pandemic is accelerating the technology race in the financial sector as companies adapt to new operating parameters. Increasingly, these companies are deploying new technologies that are more cost-effective and can make sense of and act on huge swathes of data.
Financial...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes