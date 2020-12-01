Creating a gender-equal world is a mission for all

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN EARLY 2020, Awa had just turned 15 years old when she heard that her marriage was being arranged. Escaping it seemed difficult, but she found the courage to defy her father's decision. Her small village in Mali had a committee for the prevention of early marriage, and she took her case to...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes