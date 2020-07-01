You are here

Cut-throat competition for world-class chips: The end of Huawei?

Greater restrictions have been imposed by the US in recent months to choke off US-related chip-making supplies to Huawei. As the noose tightens around its neck, it has to think fast about how it can produce its own chips domestically to minimise the impact.
Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Whoever holds the chip is in possession of the key that determines who has the upper hand in the hard powers of technology, economy and the military. Because of the chip's core strategic value, the US has to maintain a firm grip on it to contain China in the China-US strategic competition.
PHOTO: REUTERS

THE chip is a crucial hard power that will determine the winner in China-US strategic competition. It is the cornerstone of the most cutting edge technology of today, and decides if various information technology - such as computers, artificial intelligence, 5G, autonomous vehicles and...

