Diverse board crucial in fast-changing world: Bloomberg

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TO stay nimble in today's complex, fast-changing environment, companies need diverse boards to inform their decision-making, says Bloomberg chairman Peter Grauer.
"Board diversity is no longer a 'nice to have'," he says in an email interview with The Business Times ahead of a visit to
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg