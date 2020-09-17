Diversity and inclusion must stay front and centre

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
TURNING back the clock to New Year's eve, we knew that 2020 would pose challenges, with analysts expressing concerns about a potential economic downturn fuelled by trade wars, asset bubbles and climate change. What we did not know was that a global pandemic was about to take grip, leading to a...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes