You are here
Downside risks remain if Trump-Kim talks end up a mirage
The pair's volatility can't be underestimated even as geopolitical tectonic plates shift.
DONALD Trump and Kim Jong-Un are making final preparations for their second summit on Wednesday and Thursday, with the possibility that historic change is in the air. Yet, with significant uncertainty over the outcome of the Vietnam event, it is the North Korean leader, rather than US president
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg