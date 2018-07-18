You are here
COMMENTARY
EU, China align with each other as tensions intensify with Trump
BEIJING hosted on Monday the 20th annual China-EU political and business summit. This landmark event provided a timely, important opportunity for the two powers to develop a more unified front on a range of issues that they are in dispute with the Trump team over - from trade to climate change
