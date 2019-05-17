Expect car permit costs to escalate if cab firms rejoin bidding for COEs

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHEN regulations were tweaked in 2012 to stop taxi companies from certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding, it was partly to address the discontent of many car buyers who perceived cab operators as muscling them out of the right to own a car.
At the time, private-hire operators were an
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg