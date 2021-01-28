Flexibility, adaptability are key in the age of mass digitalisation

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
THE year 2020 marked a significant, lasting transformation that redefined how we do everything from administering healthcare and providing education, to conducting e-trades.
These changes were enabled by digitalisation and the increasingly significant role that data plays across countries...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes