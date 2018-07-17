You are here
Four key things to watch for at the Trump-Putin summit
The Trump-Putin summit will likely be a substantive one. The hope is that the meeting will be remembered for the right reasons, and not for Putin giving Trump a masterclass in diplomacy.
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Finland this week in one of the most anticipated summits in years.
The two leaders would likely discuss Russia's meddling in the 2016 US presidential election; how to wind down the war in Syria; Moscow's annexation
