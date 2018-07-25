You are here
Grab uses data as key weapon to beat Uber
Other Asian firms can also become giant killers by developing a data-driven culture to derive insights and uncover new opportunities.
"IT WAS something I dreamt about, for sure," said Grab co-founder and CEO Anthony Tan as he shared his desire to defeat ride-hailing giant Uber in an interview earlier this year. At one point, this certainly would have sounded like a pipedream - so when the takeover was announced in March, it
