You are here

Home > Opinion

How to get ahead in your job when you don't know anyone

A study finds that new recruits with limited or no managerial connections, but who have strong ties with their co-workers and favourable self-evaluations, are just as successful in adjusting to their new roles as those with connections.
Fri, Jul 06, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180706_NUSNET_3492270.jpg
Nervous new recruits should think about how they can channel their energy into relationships with co-workers who can help them through their learning curve.
PHOTO: REUTERS

YOU'VE aced a daunting interview process and landed yourself in an amazing new job; but as you contemplate your first day, the dreaded new job jitters set in.

Starting a new job can be nerve-racking, even for the bravest recruit. One way to ease the transition into your new role is to

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

IPOs on SGX down, but cautious optimism prevails

Most Read

1 'Euphoria' in Singapore property market calls for caution: Ravi Menon
2 MAS warning of 'euphoria' puts Singapore property market on notice
3 Govt raises ABSD, tightens LTV limits to cool Singapore property market
4 StarHub shares seen bottoming out as incoming CEO steps up
5 Small car COE falls to eight-year-low of $25,000
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180706_SECOND_PIC_3492692.jpg
Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Fresh property cooling measures spark last-minute buying frenzy

Jul 6, 2018
Real Estate

Property curbs: Ahead of the curve but too much?

Jul 6, 2018
Stocks

Funds, brokers still have faith in China's A-shares

Jul 6, 2018
Startups

Grab-Uber deal: CCCS' findings blasted

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening