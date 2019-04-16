You are here

Home > Opinion
EDITORIAL

Hyflux: Laundry list of warnings says little about the likelihood of events

Tue, Apr 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

IN the aftermath of the financial collapse of water treatment company Hyflux, much has been said about the approximately 34,000 investors - the majority of them retail investors - who have been left holding its near-worthless perpetual securities and preference shares.

There have been sad

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

Most Read

1 Hyflux sues SM Investments over repudiation of rescue deal, claims S$38.9m deposit
2 UOL wins full control of Marina Mandarin hotel, as UIC unit buys out OUE and others
3 Coffee price crisis means hipsters could lose their specialty blends
4 Don Don Donki not fazed by tight labour, pricey rentals here
5 ST Engineering unit gets US government go-ahead to buy engine parts maker
Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190416_LSPERPS_3754497.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Banking & Finance

Sing-dollar perps flying off the shelf as prices surge

Apr 16, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux sues SM Investments; appoints Nicky Tan as adviser

BT_20190416_ABIMDA_3754775.jpg
Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

Regulator taking light touch on fast-moving telco sector

Apr 16, 2019
Government & Economy

US online lenders reduce risk on concern over looming recession

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening