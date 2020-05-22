In times of turbulence, the world needs physical commodity traders

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
TURBULENT markets, such as those triggered by the Covid-19 crisis, inevitably raise worries about risks to the financial and trading system. Given the scale of recent price movements, particularly the oil price, attention has naturally turned to the commodities trade. This attention was further...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes