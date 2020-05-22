You are here

Home > Opinion

In times of turbulence, the world needs physical commodity traders

Fri, May 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

BT_20200522_JWTRADE_4124252.jpg
In times of crisis such as the recent oil market disruption, the role of commodities trading firms becomes more important than ever, as their supply chains can alleviate some of the industry's natural bottlenecks.
PHOTO: AFP

TURBULENT markets, such as those triggered by the Covid-19 crisis, inevitably raise worries about risks to the financial and trading system. Given the scale of recent price movements, particularly the oil price, attention has naturally turned to the commodities trade. This attention was further...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

May 22, 2020 05:49 AM
Stocks

US: Wall St finishes down as US-China tensions heighten trade deal worries

[CALIFORNIA] Wall Street ended lower on Thursday, a day after hitting two-month highs, on a fresh wave of China-US...

May 22, 2020 12:15 AM
Transport

Uber has spent US$19m on coronavirus financial assistance for drivers

[NEW YORK] Uber Technologies on Thursday for the first time detailed how much it has spent to support its ride-hail...

May 22, 2020 12:12 AM
Government & Economy

'Strong likelihood' US will need another aid package: Mnuchin

[WASHINGTON] The US most likely will need another injection of aid from the federal government, but officials will...

May 21, 2020 11:44 PM
Companies & Markets

Straco Corp swings into S$3.4m net loss for Q1, now on cost-cutting drive

MAINBOARD-listed Straco Corporation swung into a net loss of S$3.4 million for the first quarter, from a S$8.5...

May 21, 2020 11:05 PM
Government & Economy

73-year-old S'porean man dies of Covid-19; 448 new cases in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] A 73-year-old male Singapore citizen died of Covid-19 complication on Thursday.

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.