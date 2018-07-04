You are here
Insurance, asset management prospects with Belt and Road
Swiss Re estimates that BRI projects could generate an additional US$23 billion in commercial insurance premiums alone by 2030.
BELT and Road's (BRI) potential to transform Asia's burgeoning infrastructure needs is well known but the opportunities for the insurance and asset management sectors - particularly in Singapore - are a little less understood.
China's President Xi Jinping has described Belt and Road as "
