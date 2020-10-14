You are here

Home > Opinion

Is Trump politically a dead man walking?

The incumbent in the White House continues to self-destruct; however, his supporters insist the presidential race isn't over, dismissing the results of most opinion polls.
Wed, Oct 14, 2020 - 5:50 AM
btworld@sph.com.sg

BT_20201014_LHDEAD_4281349.jpg
President Trump at a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport on Oct 12. Following his recent hospitalisation he says he is now ready to hold election campaign rallies around the country.
PHOTO: AFP

THERE is no doubt that the standards set for measuring the performance of the American presidency have been dropping in the last four years. Hence even voters who plan to re-elect President Donald Trump admit that they have been appalled by daily scenes of chaos at the White House with its many...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 14, 2020 12:34 AM
Consumer

Ikea to buy back used furniture to reduce waste

[STOCKHOLM] Ikea, the world's largest furniture chain, said Tuesday it would begin buying back used furniture from...

Oct 14, 2020 12:31 AM
Government & Economy

Struggling countries seek G20 debt freeze extension

[LONDON] Beneficiaries of the G20 group of major economies' multi-billion dollar debt freeze, which aims to help...

Oct 14, 2020 12:16 AM
Government & Economy

Pelosi calls for Trump to revamp US$1.8t stimulus proposal

[WASHINGTON] House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her Democratic colleagues that President Donald Trump's latest...

Oct 14, 2020 12:01 AM
Transport

Boeing reports more 737 MAX cancellations, deliveries fall

[SEATTLE] Boeing lost another three orders for its grounded 737 MAX jetliner in September, and delivered 11 total...

Oct 13, 2020 11:57 PM
Banking & Finance

Deutsche Bank fined US$16m by German prosecutors in Danske probe

[FRANKFURT] Deutsche Bank was fined 13.5 million euros (S$21.5 million) by Frankfurt prosecutors over money-...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Indoor playground SuperPark Singapore has closed down

SPH posts first full year net loss of S$83.7m for FY20

More than 50 tech jobs for women at DBS virtual hiring fair

Automotive activities viable again as Hyundai opens first EV facility in Singapore: PM Lee

Explosive demand for protective gear sends Medtecs' Q3 top line and net profit up

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for