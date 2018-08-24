You are here
It's still unclear how Trump's Terrible Tuesday will end
Manafort and Cohen's day in court were bad for him politically, but there are just too many 'ifs' in the narrative
TUESDAY was a Big (more like a Yuge) News Day in America, with journalists struggling to keep up with two developing political dramas, and broadcast news networks bombarding viewers with "We Interrupt You With Breaking News" and "This Just In!"; meanwhile, the headlines in online news sites were
