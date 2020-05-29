It's time for banks to take digitalisation to new levels

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
YEARS before Covid-19 struck, a shift was underway in Singapore's financial landscape: digital banking and payment solutions were slowly, but steadily, gaining traction among consumers and merchants. The novel coronavirus outbreak, which has forced the implementation of social distancing...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes