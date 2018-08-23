You are here
Lao Securities Exchange benefits from inflows of Asian capital
It is the government's strategy to develop the LSX as a hub to attract investors to develop local companies and the Lao financial market.
THE Lao Securities Exchange (LSX) and its roster of seven listed companies are benefiting from the inflows of Asian capital and collaboration with companies from Thailand, China, Singapore and Hong Kong.
As part of an ambitious strategic plan, the LSX is wooing several new Laotian
