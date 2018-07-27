You are here

Home > Opinion

LNG bunkering cooperation enhances partnership between Singapore and Japan

It also has the potential to greatly strengthen the two countries' positions as major maritime hubs in the future.
Fri, Jul 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180727_KSLNG_3513241.jpg
LNG bunkering is a relatively new sector, and the possibility of its wider commercial use is gaining attention from the maritime community, especially against the backdrop of tightened international regulations on vessel emissions.
FILE PHOTO

JAPAN and Singapore are currently jointly working on liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering - the process of transferring LNG to a ship for use as fuel. I believe that this cooperation not only further enhances the close partnership between Japan and Singapore in the field of international

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Tee Land ditches en bloc purchase of East Coast condo

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

Most Read

1 70,000 members' data stolen, but Sias unaware for 5 years
2 En bloc hopefuls extend tender closing dates
3 Singapore's top 50 tycoons get 11% richer; 3 newcomers join list: Forbes
4 Far East buys 27 residential units in ex-AA Centre
5 DBS launches new property marketplace
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_SingaporeConstruction_270718_1.jpg
Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Construction in for long winter as cooling measures dash hopes

Jul 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore June factory output beats forecasts with biomed boost

Jul 27, 2018
Real Estate

Reits with business parks could gain from rental uptick

Jul 27, 2018
Startups

Blockchain-based ride-hailing app TADA makes Singapore debut

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening