You are here

Home > Opinion

Mainstreaming impact investing: What do investors want?

Institutional investors are taking a cross-asset class view of impact investing, catering to a spectrum of risk tolerance levels and return expectations.
Tue, Jun 05, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180605_KTIMPACT_3460789.jpg
Last year, DBS offered its first ever impact investment to private banking clients who went on to buy 60% of the US$8m Women's Livelihood Bond created by the Impact Investment Exchange, the world's first listed exchange for impact investing companies based in Singapore.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

SEVERAL major sustainability themed events will take place in Singapore this week, including the International Finance Corporation's Green Finance Week, Temasek's Ecosperity Conference and Sustainable Solutions Expo 2018. How we can mainstream sustainability investing in order to achieve impact

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Real Estate

Spanish Village put up for collective sale for S$882m

Most Read

1 Investors can invest in Temasek's first retail bond to boost retirement income: Ho Ching
2 Two Serangoon condos garner healthy first-weekend sales
3 Hunt for Trump-Kim venue leads to old Singapore pirate hangout
4 Singapore VC Openspace hails ride with Go-Jek
5 Farrer Road's Spanish Village up for collective sale at S$882m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180605_ETGREEN2_3460972.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Green practices gaining ground with companies in Singapore

BT_20180605_NRIATA5_3460811.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Lower carrier profits seen as costs rise, cargo growth slows

Jun 5, 2018
Transport

Qantas considers offering ultra-long-haul routes

BT_20180605_ETGREENEG2_3460856.jpg
Jun 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Beyond branding: sustainable practices get real for businesses

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening