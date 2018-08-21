You are here

Home > Opinion
COMMENTARY

Malaysia's China reset imagines Byte and Road

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Singapore

MAHATHIR Mohamad may have a compromise for China: the Byte and Road. His first visit to the People's Republic since being elected prime minister in May began not in Beijing or Shanghai, but rather Alibaba's hometown of Hangzhou, and has included a new-energy deal with carmaker Geely. That suggests a clever effort to extract technology in exchange for infrastructure.

Geography and personal ties between Dr Mahathir's predecessor, Najib Razak, and Beijing made Malaysia an important piece of President Xi Jinping's modern-day trading corridors, also known as the Belt and Road. Dr Mahathir, though, has thrown much of that into question, threatening to scrap plans such as a US$20 billion rail link connecting the South China Sea and the Strait of Malacca.

Much of the rhetoric was posturing. So, too, was Dr Mahathir's decision to visit Japan instead of China on his maiden overseas trip in June. The Chinese journey that started on Friday outlines the shape that a rapprochement will take: not just cost cuts to big projects to avoid "a new version of colonialism", as Dr Mahathir said on Monday, but a tech boost for the flagging US$300 billion economy.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

What Malaysia gets in the bargain is clear: it has lagged neighbours such as Thailand or fast-expanding Vietnam, with too many of its exports sitting in the middle of the supply chain. It also badly needs to raise wages and productivity to address inequality problems. Economic growth clocked in at 4.5 per cent in the second quarter, the slowest rate since the last three months of 2016.

The likes of Alibaba and Geely, which part-owns Malaysia's homegrown carmaker Proton, can help rev things up, especially if some portion of spending on rail and roads is salvaged, and tourism keeps increasing.

China would benefit from such an arrangement, too. Malaysia is a good place to launch e-commerce initiatives and other expansions into South-east Asia. Geely's move to push Proton overseas also should help it service the low end of the market.

Political risks remain. There is, for example, tension over fugitive financier Jho Low, at the centre of Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal. Malaysia believes that Low is living in China, according to the Wall Street Journal. For now, though, Dr Mahathir is on the right road. REUTERS

Editor's Choice

BT_20180820_JAWRAP20GL9F_3536847.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns

Aug 20, 2018
Startups

US$335m in new venture funds launched for S-EA tech startups

file71isq86tburdcgnti3j.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee

Most Read

1 Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats
2 Jho Low says he will not surrender
3 New public housing, healthcare schemes to tackle concerns
4 Early redevelopment scheme 'gives owners of ageing flats viable exit option'
5 Freehold HDB leases would be 'socially divisive': PM Lee
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Real Estate

Government studying more CPF use for older HDB flats; lease buyback to be extended to all flats

file71itztm8ltc7jjksg1n.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6uxibwjp26f18n3euaqu.jpg
Aug 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q2 wholesale trade rises 10.3%

Aug 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX share buyback sustains momentum, exceeds S$100m in August

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening