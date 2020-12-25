Managing risk of rejecting valid transactions amid cybersecurity fight

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
IN recent months, news on e-commerce fraud and payment scams have increasingly surfaced, a reflection of two things: the rigorous shift towards digital consumption amid Covid-19, and a new wave of malicious actors exploiting both weaknesses in online platforms and public fears over the pandemic...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes