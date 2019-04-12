You are here

Home > Opinion
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Merging of same-stable Reits is the way to go

Fri, Apr 12, 2019 - 5:50 AM

AT LAST count, the Singapore bourse has a diversified Reit Listings across hotels, health, office, residential and retail sectors of more than 30 counters with the smaller companies capitalised at less than S$1 billion each - and this does not even include the multitude of business trusts present.

There is a real need for market consolidation. Small, locally-oriented Reits attract little or no institutional investor interest, being little researched by big foreign trading houses. They have liquidity problems and garner high running costs as they don't have economies of scale. Their borrowing costs are always a few points higher than their bigger cousins'.

That the two OUE-stable Reits have merged cannot be better news ("Two OUE Reits join consolidation trend with proposed merger", BT, April 9). On the heels of the merger of ESR and Viva Industrial Trust - in which shareholders benefited from richer valuations and increased institutional interest, with higher trading volumes - investors should look forward to a more salubriously amalgamated Reits environment.

Conglomerates like marquee brands Fraser, Keppel, Capital and Mapletree have at least three listed Reits each under their umbrella, with running personnel, office and operational expenses triplicated. Sure, some of the individual units are already enormous by local standards, but stand them next to the international behemoths, they pale in comparison.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Where unity is strength and merging fellow stable Reits will result in entities bigger than S$10 billion, borrowing costs - a main factor for profitability in this sector of the bourse - can be lowered substantially. There will be more income stability, and greater value for shareholders will emerge.

That seems like a winning proposition.

Yik Keng Yeong

Editor's Choice

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_SPCAROUSELL12_3751887.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Garage

Carousell eyes Hong Kong, Philippines for revenue growth

BP_SGestate_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Real estate among top gainers YTD but further rally unlikely

Most Read

1 MAS bans ex-HSBC senior VP for 20 years; two others get 10 and 12 year bans
2 Are developer debt fears overblown?
3 Hyflux default signals more trouble ahead for Singapore bond market: S&P
4 5 best-performing billionaire stocks returned 49% year to date: SGX
5 CapLand to build on S$11b ASB deal in Singapore, China, India, Vietnam

Must Read

BT_20190412_GCCYBERTURN_3751811.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Cyber insurance market hobbled by lack of data, experience, clarity

BT_20190412_ABCHIP11_3751900.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Chip sector on the mend? Economists hold mixed views

BT_20190412_NRJEWEL12SFNX_3751878.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Government & Economy

Changi Airport's Jewel sparkles for first visitors

lwx_hyflux_120419_3.jpg
Apr 12, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hyflux yet to seek extension of debt moratorium

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening